Deputies Searching for South Florida Teen Missing Since Wednesday

Deputies in one South Florida county are asking for the public's help to find a teenager girl who was been missing for over a day.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office deputies say 15-year-old Maria Ramirez was last seen at 7 a.m. Wednesday at her home off Nokomis Avenue in West Palm Beach.

Ramirez, who is new to the area, is around 5'5" tall and weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing brown pants and a white shirt.

PBSO did not say if she is in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call PBSO at 561-688-3400.