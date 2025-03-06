Cooper City

Deputies seek suspect in Cooper City arson that left car destroyed

The alleged arson happened on July 9, 2024, near the 5200 block of Southwest 101st Avenue

By NBC6

Authorities are searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for setting a car on fire in Cooper City.

The alleged arson happened on July 9, 2024, near the 5200 block of Southwest 101st Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said when deputies and fire rescue crews responded, they found a car engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished but the car, a 2014 Ford Fusion, was destroyed. No one was injured and no other damages were reported.

On Thursday, BSO released surveillance footage of a suspect entering a convenience store before the fire.

The suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie with a blue and orange colored design and light-colored pants, along with white and orange-colored sneakers.

The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a silver or gray two-door newer model Lexus RC F.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4618.

