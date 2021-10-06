Deputies Shoot, Kill Florida Man After Domestic Fight

Deputies shot and killed a Florida man following a domestic dispute Monday night where they said he beat his ex-girlfriend and her child for trying to break up the fight.

St. Petersburg police said they responded to a fight between and a woman and her ex-boyfriend Monday night. Doorbell camera video and witnesses said 50-year-old Chad Allen Jenkins hit the woman and her son when he tried to stop the beating, police Chief Anthony Holloway said at a Tuesday news conference.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Authorities said Jenkins fled the scene so they went to his home to arrest him on domestic violence and child abuse charges. When they arrived, Jenkins got in his car and was trying to leave. Pinellas County sheriff's deputies approached the car, but spotted a gun, police said.

Holloway said the deputies told him to put the weapon down, but he didn’t so they fired several rounds into the car.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Jenkins was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

The two deputies are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.