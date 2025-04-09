Broward Sheriffs Office

Deputy charged with aggravated battery after beating woman with belt: BSO

David Powell is facing several charges, including three counts of aggravated battery

A Broward Sheriff's Office Detention Deputy was arrested on Monday, accused of domestic battery, the department said.

David Powell is facing several charges, including three counts of aggravated battery.

David Powell

According to BSO, on Monday, deputies arrived in Dania Beach after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.

Once at the scene, they made contact with Powell who told them that he and and a woman had a verbal argument.

When detectives interviewed the victim, she told them Powell physically abused her.

During their investigation, it was revealed that Powell slapped the victim in the face and ear, which caused her to lose hearing. They also said he would beat her multiple times with a belt.

The woman was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.

As detectives continued to investigate the incident, the victim told them that Powell had been abusing her since March 2024.

Powell was then arrested and charged and after a risk protection order was completed, his firearms were confiscated.

BSO said he was hired on Dec. 6, 2021, and has since been placed on administrative leave without pay.  

The following statement was released by the department:

"Domestic violence is never acceptable. This is a serious issue that devastates the safety and wellbeing of individuals and families. Whenever anyone in this community, including employees of this agency, break the law, they will be held accountable for their actions,” Broward Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony said. “I want victims of domestic violence to know that they are not alone. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call 911 for help.”

