Florida

Deputy Forced to Shoot Man Breaking Into Her Home With Ax: Sheriff

Orange County Sheriff John Mina saying the suspect allegedly attempted to break into multiple homes in the area before reaching the deputy’s home

WESH-TV

An off-duty deputy was forced to open fire after a man allegedly broke into her Central Florida home with an ax Tuesday afternoon, police say.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident took place Tuesday in the city of Apopka, with Orange County Sheriff John Mina saying the suspect allegedly attempted to break into multiple homes in the area before reaching the deputy’s home.

Mina said the female deputy, who was not named, shot the man multiple times and struggled with him before she was finally able to handcuff him ahead of the arrival of other deputies.

Local

Florida 44 mins ago

Van Driver Cited in Florida Crash That Killed Holy Cross Rowing Team Member

first alert weather 54 mins ago

Rainy Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Cooler Weekend

The man, who was also not identified, was taken to an Orlando hospital and is expected to survive. Mina did not say what he would be charged with specifically but did say at least one charge would be armed burglary.

The deputy and her children, who were also home at the time, were not hurt.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us