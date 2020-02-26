Deputy Forced to Shoot Man Breaking Into Her Home With Ax: Sheriff

An off-duty deputy was forced to open fire after a man allegedly broke into her Central Florida home with an ax Tuesday afternoon, police say.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident took place Tuesday in the city of Apopka, with Orange County Sheriff John Mina saying the suspect allegedly attempted to break into multiple homes in the area before reaching the deputy’s home.

Mina said the female deputy, who was not named, shot the man multiple times and struggled with him before she was finally able to handcuff him ahead of the arrival of other deputies.

The man, who was also not identified, was taken to an Orlando hospital and is expected to survive. Mina did not say what he would be charged with specifically but did say at least one charge would be armed burglary.

The deputy and her children, who were also home at the time, were not hurt.