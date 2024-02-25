Video shows deputy getting clipped by van while responding to crash in Volusia County

A Volusia County Sheriff's deputy who was on the scene of a car crash suddenly found himself at the center of another on Saturday night.

Body camera video captured the deputy talking to drivers who were just involved in a crash, before a van speeds by -- clipping the deputy.

"Wow, wow, wow," the deputy is heard saying. "I just got hit by a car."

Last night, a deputy out working a traffic crash in the DeLand area was clipped by a passing van. This deputy is OK, but PLEASE use this as a reminder to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles! pic.twitter.com/nU0km8cogS — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 25, 2024

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He managed to walk away from the incident without any serious injuries, but the Sheriff's Office is using the incident as an important warning for drivers.

"This deputy is okay, but please use this as a reminder to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles," the Volusia Sheriff's Office stated in a social media post.

The Sheriff's Office also noted that the driver of the van was found at fault and issued several citations.