A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy was transported to the hospital Sunday evening after they were involved in a crash, officials said.

The crash happened at Southwest 136th Street and SW 97th Avenue.

According to MDSO, the deputy was en route to a call when they crashed.

The deputy is in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.