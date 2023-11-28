Deputy injured after 2 BSO prisoner transport units collide with civilian vehicle in Pompano Beach

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after two BSO Prisoner Transport units crashed with a civilian vehicle early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to BSO, shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday Broward County Regional Communications was notified of a crash with injuries near West Atlantic Boulevard and North Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Investigators said the crash involved two BSO Prisoner Transport units and a civilian vehicle.

BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene and paramedics transported one BSO deputy to a nearby hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

While no other injuries were reported, as a precaution, seven prisoners were also taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance, authorities said.

Detectives said one of the transport units, a van, was carrying seven prisoners while the other unit, a bus, was carrying 45.

BSO Pompano Beach District detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.