Person Injured in Deputy-Involved Shooting in Wilton Manors

Authorities were investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Wilton Manors Friday afternoon that left one person injured.

The incident was reported in the 2600 block of N. Andrews Avenue, near the Wilton Manors Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Footage showed multiple Broward Sheriff's Office deputies at the scene and a parking lot closed off with yellow caution tape. There was also a car that had multiple bullet holes in its windshield.

BSO officials confirmed that one person was injured in the shooting, and was taken to an area hospital. That person's identity and condition were unknown.

No deputies were injured, and officials haven't said what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately known.

