Deputy Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Pompano Beach: BSO

Investigators are at the scene Wednesday of a deputy involved shooting in Pompano Beach, Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Brainy Avenue, where a security company reportedly called police after a burglary at a construction site in the area.

Broward Sheriff's Office responded and shots were fired moments later.

Investigators have not released details on the incident at this time, including if anyone was transported to the hospital.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates