Deputy performs CPR, saves driver's life on I-95

A deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office became a hero overnight after performing CPR and saving the life of an unresponsive truck driver on I-95 on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Deputies said that Sgt. Brian Walsh was driving southbound on Interstate 95 near Oak Hill when a dump truck drove off-road and hit a guardrail.

When Sgt. Walsh approached the vehicle, he found the driver slumped over the wheel, according to the news release.

Immediately, Sgt. Walsh pulled the driver out and performed CPR until the paramedics arrived on scene, according to the deputies.

Police officials also said the driver was taken to a local area hospital and is expected to recover.

According to the release, Sgt. Walsh will be commemorated with a Lifesaving award for his bravery and quick actions.