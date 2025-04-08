Deputy punched wife in the face during dispute outside winery in Homestead: MDSO

New details were released Tuesday after a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested, accused of punching his wife.

Anthony Zayas was charged with two counts of battery.

According to an arrest report, on Saturday, Zayas and his wife visited Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery in Homestead.

After leaving the winery, the two were inside a vehicle when they got into a verbal dispute, which escalated with Zayas punching and slapping his wife in the face multiple times, the report said.

During the altercation, the report said, Zayas' wife tried to leave the vehicle through the passenger-side door when he forcefully pushed her out, which caused her to hit the ground.

His wife then called the police for help.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the winery and transported the victim to Baptist Homestead Hospital.

The report said she suffered abrasion and contusions to her shoulder, had abrasions to her face and hands, a contusion to her upper lip and had a fractured tooth after being hit by Zayas.

Once police arrived at the scene, Zayas was transported for questioning and was arrested.

Zayas bonded out of jail on Monday night. He was ordered to stay away from the victim.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz released the following statement:

"I am angered and deeply disappointed by the arrest of one of my deputies for domestic violence. There is absolutely no place in this agency, or in our profession, for individuals who engage in such behavior," Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said in a statement. "Law enforcement officers must be examples of integrity, respect, and accountability — both in uniform and in their personal lives. To the victims of domestic violence, I am fully committed to standing with you and supporting you."