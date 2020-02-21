Deputy Right to Use Taser on Florida Grandmother During Arrest: Review

A deputy in Florida who used a taser to help in the arrest of a grandmother did the right thing, an investigation concluded.

Officials with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation showed the deputy had the right after using the taser on 70-year-old Barbara Pinkney, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports.

Deputies came to the home looking for Pinkney’s grandson to arrest him for a probation violation, saying he used the home as his primary addresses. An investigation found that Pinkney also pushed and struggled with the deputy during the incident.

Pinkney was hit three time with a stun gun and held down by the deputy’s knee before being arrested on several charges that included obstruction of justice.