Florida

Deputy Right to Use Taser on Florida Grandmother During Arrest: Review

Deputies came to the home looking for Barbara Pinkney’s grandson to arrest him for a probation violation

74153214CF021_Home_Secretar
Getty Images

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A deputy in Florida who used a taser to help in the arrest of a grandmother did the right thing, an investigation concluded.

Officials with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation showed the deputy had the right after using the taser on 70-year-old Barbara Pinkney, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports.

Deputies came to the home looking for Pinkney’s grandson to arrest him for a probation violation, saying he used the home as his primary addresses. An investigation found that Pinkney also pushed and struggled with the deputy during the incident.

Local

Florida 40 mins ago

Rainbow Snake Spotted in Central Florida County for 1st Time in Over 50 Years

Florida 56 mins ago

Customs Agent Kills 3 Family Members, Then Himself in Florida Home: Sheriff

Pinkney was hit three time with a stun gun and held down by the deputy’s knee before being arrested on several charges that included obstruction of justice.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us