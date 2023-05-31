Deputy Shoots at Man Who Attacked Him at Dania Beach Hotel: BSO

A suspect who attacked a deputy who then opened fire on him was taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside a Dania Beach hotel Wednesday morning, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the Rodeway Inn and Suites located at the 2400 block of West State Road 84 around 5:45 a.m., after receiving a call of a disturbance.

A deputy who responded encountered a man, who attacked the deputy, officials said.

In response, the deputy fired his weapon, and the man barricaded himself inside a room in the hotel, officials said.

A large number of deputies and SWAT surrounded the hotel and made entry into the room, where they took the man into custody.

Broward deputy gearing up outside Dania Beach hotel @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/0D47xDyP57 — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) May 31, 2023

Officials said it appeared the man wasn't struck by the deputy's gunfire. The man's identity and the charges he faces were unknown.

The deputy who was attacked was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It was a frightening situation for hotel workers and guests who said they encountered deputies who told them to leave the area.

“It’s scary, you know? You’re coming to work and you can’t get in” said Shelia Perry, who works at the hotel restaurant.

Preston Carraway was staying at the Rodeway Inn and Suites with his wife. They went for breakfast this morning and when they returned to their room, a deputy said "'Stop, don’t come any further, turn back around,' so, we did."

