Deputy Shot While Serving Search Warrant at Home in West Palm Beach

A deputy with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office was shot while serving a search warrant Monday at a home in West Palm Beach.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place in the 5400 block of Eadie Place around 2:30 p.m., when deputies were assisting West Palm Beach Police.

PBSO said the deputy, who was not identified, was attacked by a pit bull when another deputy opened fire on the dog.

The bullet went through the dog and struck the deputy, who was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

West Palm Beach Police said the man inside the home was wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday night of a woman.