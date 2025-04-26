Derek Rosa appears in court as attorneys seek alternate suspects

Wearing a brown jumpsuit for minors, glasses, and sporting a short haircut, Derek Rosa — the teen who confessed to fatally stabbing his mother — appeared in court via Zoom for a hearing.

Rosa, now 14, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Irina Garcia. He is currently being held at Metro West Detention Center, an adult facility, while awaiting trial.

Nearly two years after his confession, Rosa's defense team is now shifting focus to Garcia’s husband and Rosa’s stepfather, Frank Ramos, as a potential alternate suspect, according to court records.

On Friday, Rosa’s attorneys requested access to Facebook messages held by state prosecutors, reportedly involving conversations Ramos had with an unidentified individual.

"I am specifically addressing Facebook exchanges of the witness we are referring to is Frank Ramos," said Dayliset Rielo, Rosa's defense attorney.

According to the defense, Ramos allegedly discussed specific details about the murder — including the moment Garcia stood up from the bed, her reaction, her cries for help, and a physical struggle with the suspect.

Prosecutors objected to introducing those conversations at trial, arguing they are not relevant. They also stated that GPS and other evidence confirm Ramos was traveling on I-95 and eventually reached Georgia while the murder took place.

Assistant State Attorney Jonathan Borst added, “The thrust of this conversation is the witness saying he is innocent, expressing a desire for justice for the death of his loved one, and showing kindness and sympathy for the tragedy.”

Judge Richard Hersch said he will review the Facebook messages privately and determine whether they are relevant enough to be turned over to the defense as evidence.

For now, the trial remains scheduled for June, though defense attorneys are pushing for a delay.

In a motion to continue the trial, Rosa’s attorneys argue that his right to adequate legal representation could be jeopardized without an extension. They claim key evidence still needs to be reviewed, several witnesses have yet to be interviewed, and a medical expert is requesting more time to evaluate Rosa.

NBC6 previously reported in March that the defense is also considering a mental health argument.

On Friday, Judge Hersch reminded the defense that if they intend to pursue a mental health defense, they must notify the court promptly.

“Unlike many cases in this courthouse, where some judge will set a case six months out to see what happens, we are not going to do that in this case with a 14-year-old young man being held prior to trial in our jail,” said Judge Hersch.

Rosa has pleaded not guilty.