Derek Rosa attorneys say crime scene photos may have been leaked, could jeopardize case

The teenager accused of fatally stabbing his mother inside their Hialeah apartment last year is holding steady to a not guilty plea.

Derek Rosa, now 14, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Irina Garcia, to which he allegedly confessed. He is currently being held at Metro West Detention Center, an adult facility, while awaiting trial.

Defense attorneys for Rosa on Friday pushed to include Facebook messages from his stepfather as evidence in the murder case, arguing they could raise doubt about Rosa’s guilt.

At Friday’s pre-trial hearing, the defense focused on a series of messages written by Rosa’s stepfather, Frank Ramos, after the incident. The defense believes the posts may contain key details and should be turned over as part of discovery.

“I believe that having that type of information a couple months after the incident occurred, when there was not a single police report finalized, is extremely relevant,” said Rosa’s defense attorney.

Prosecutors disagreed, saying the posts were simply emotional responses to a tragedy and not evidence.

“The individual Frank Ramos is just expressing his sadness about the death of his wife, discussing with this interested party what has appeared in the news,” said Johnathan Borst, of the State Attorney's Office.

Beyond that debate, the hearing also touched on a request by Rosa’s attorneys to re-question a list of witnesses, after claims that crime scene photos may have been leaked. The defense suggested that, if true, the leak could impact how the case unfolds in front of a jury — a violation of protections typically extended in cases involving minors.

However Judge Richard Hersch wasn’t convinced the issue is relevant.

“I don’t think those photos or social media coverage is relevant at this time,” Hersch said. “It may, to some degree or fashion, be relevant when we commence to striking the jury.”

The case, which has drawn national attention and a frenzy on social media, brought out both supporters and critics of Rosa.

“Detectives were armed in presence of the minor, I think that’s a cause of... intimidation for a kid to confess,” said Marilyn Caldera, a Rosa supporter.

NBC6 asked another spectator, Haymel De La Vega, whether she believed Rosa was guilty: “I think he is guilty. Me personally."

The next status hearing is scheduled for July 9, with a tentative trial start date of Sept. 22.