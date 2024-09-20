Derek Rosa, Hialeah teen who confessed to killing mom, expected in court for status hearing

The 13-year-old who confessed to killing his mother in Hialeah is expected in court for a status hearing on Friday.

Derek Rosa is accused of stabbing his 39-year-old mother, Irina Garcia, over 40 times back on Oct. 12.

After the killing, he called an online friend and sent the friend three photos, including two of his mother and a selfie, authorities said.

The selfie, previously released by prosecutors, shows Rosa posing with what appears to be blood on his hands.

Two other photos captured from a nearby baby monitor in the apartment show Garcia holding her newborn daughter, and then Rosa later standing over her the night of the killing. Another photo showed a pink-handled kitchen knife with blood on it.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found Garcia dead in her bedroom next to a crib with her newborn, who was unharmed.

Hours later, Rosa called police to report he'd stabbed his mother to death.

NBC6 obtained the police interrogation video that shows Derek Rosa confessing to killing his mother back in October.

More footage showed Rosa on the phone with a 911 dispatcher giving the number of the apartment.

Another video shows him opening the door as police lights flash in the distance and officers approach the apartment.

Rosa is being charged as an adult and is being held without bond while he awaits trial.

In late August, attorneys for Rosa hoped a judge would reconsider their request to transfer him to a juvenile facility, claiming he's not getting the education he needs in the adult facility. Rosa's records show is autistic and has ADHD.