Derek Rosa is to be tried as an adult one year after his mother's brutal murder

This Saturday marks one year since a Hialeah mother was brutally stabbed, allegedly by her 13-year-old son.

Derek Rosa faces a charge of first-degree murder and is currently in a county jail awaiting trial, where he will be tried as an adult.

The 13-year-old called Hialeah police a year ago to confess that he had allegedly murdered his mother, Irina García, 39, with a kitchen knife.

Lawyer Dayliset Rielo states, “This is quite delicate; it is a very strong, extremely sad case involving a child accused of first-degree murder against his own mother. We are working very hard on this case and are urging the prosecution to do the same, moving as quickly as possible to bring it to an end.”

The young man, now 14-years-old, allegedly insulted his mother before stabbing her more than 40 times throughout her body, including her neck. Before doing so, he searched the internet for the best place to stab a person and the best knife for cutting bones.

For the past year, the young man has been in the Metrowest Detention Center, where he spends long hours alone, away from his family and supporters who are fighting for his freedom.

“We maintain the concern that education, unfortunately, is not what it should be; the hours are not constitutional, nor is medical care adequate. That has been our position from the beginning,” said Rielo.

The judge urges lawyers to prepare for a trial very soon. For now, the trial is set for a tentative date at the end of this year.