DeSantis Administration Seeks to Revoke Miami Hotel's Alcohol License Over ‘Drag Queen Christmas'

Officials from the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis want to revoke the alcohol license for the Hyatt Regency Miami after a one of its facilities hosted a Christmas-themed drag show opponents called a "sexually explicit performance marketed to children."

The 17-page complaint was filed Tuesday by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation against the venue where the show was held, the James L. Knight Center. The show required anyone under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult to attend.

The FDBPR accused the venue of several violations, including a prohibition of "lascivious exhibition" to people under the age of 16. The department said performers were "wearing sexually suggesting clothing and prosthetic female genitalia," as well as simulating sex acts.

The event made stops in Fort Lauderdale and Miami as part of a national tour. It is not known if the Broward Center of Performing Arts would also be fined or punished for hosting the event.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department's licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license," DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin said after the show's performance in December.

Famous drag queens like Nina West and Trinity The Tuck, well-known for competing on RuPaul's Drag Race, performed in the shows but did not respond to NBC 6's request for comment.

This investigation came after the state barred transgender children from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved in November by state medical officials at the urging of DeSantis.