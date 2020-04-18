DeSantis Announces K-12 Schools Will Stay Closed for the Remainder of the School Year

Schools across Florida will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

During a news conference on Saturday, the governor said K-12 schools across the state would continue to practice distance learning for the duration of the school year.

“We looked at the clock, we looked to see what it would look like,” DeSantis said. “We’ve got pretty good momentum with distance learning. It’s not the ideal situation, but given where we are in the school year, we felt that was the best decision.”

The announcement came just one day after the archdiocese of Miami notified parents that distance learning would take place until the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

"We have heard from parents, principals, and teachers on the "new normal" which requires all of us to plan, review, and adjust," Superintendent Kim Pryzbylski wrote in a letter to parents.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho echoed the announcement in a tweet.

We at @MDCPS prioritize the health and safety of our children and staff above all else. Therefore, schools will be closed through the end of this school year. Distance learning will continue. Information regarding graduation protocols for seniors will be announced soon. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/92HPdb5UlS — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 18, 2020

On Wednesday, Carvalho said it would be "imprudent" to have students physically return to campuses by the end of the school year with the state still in the midst of the pandemic.