DeSantis Announces Special Election for Congressional District 20

The U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Alcee Hastings will be filled through a special election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, DeSantis said the primary for the District 20 seat will be held on Nov. 2, with the general election on Jan. 11, 2022.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hastings died April 6 at age 84 after decades in the House.

There are numerous candidates vying for the job, and one of the candidates filed a lawsuit earlier this week seeking to force DeSantis to schedule the special election.