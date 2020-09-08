DeSantis Announces State Will Begin Paying Enhanced Federal Unemployment Benefits

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state's Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) completed necessary changes on Tuesday in order to begin paying the Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program to eligible Floridians.

The program provides an additional $300 weekly benefit for those who qualify. Funds for the program come from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Those who receive less than $100 in unemployment benefits do not qualify for the additional assistance.

The Department of Economic Opportunity says the funds will be provided to "eligible Floridians for weeks ending August 1, August 8 and August 15, 2020."

