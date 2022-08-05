DeSantis Appoints Renatha Francis Again as Justice to Florida Supreme Court

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Judge Renatha Francis to Florida's Supreme Court on Friday.

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference in West Palm Beach.

"Judge Renatha Francis has an incredible life story that epitomizes the American Dream and proves that those who come to our country have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and, through hard work and the application of their God-given talents, reach the highest heights of whatever field they choose," DeSantis said.

Francis will officially take her seat on Sept. 1, and replaces Justice Al Lawson, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

It isn't the first time DeSantis picked Francis to serve on the state's highest court.

The Republican governor had appointed Francis to the Supreme Court more than two years ago, but the state constitution requires that a justice be a member of the Florida Bar for at least 10 years, and Francis was four months shy at the time.

"I’m incredibly honored and humbled by Governor DeSantis’ unwavering support for my ascension to the Florida Supreme Court," Francis said in a statement. "I may be taking my seat on the bench two years later than anticipated, but as a student of history I continue to be in awe of this country’s respect for the rule of law and the freedoms guaranteed in the text of the United States Constitution. As a Supreme Court Justice I will apply the law as written by the people’s duly-elected representatives, knowing that I am a member of the judiciary in a system with separation of powers."

Francis has served as a judge on the 15th Circuit Court since 2019 and previously served as a judge at the Miami-Dade County Court from 2017-2019. Francis also served as an attorney for the First District Court of Appeals in Tallahassee from 2011-2017.

She operated a bar and trucking company in Jamaica before moving to the United States as an adult after graduating from the University of the West Indies in 2000. Francis graduated from Florida Coastal Law School in 2010.