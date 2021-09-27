Florida

DeSantis Asks Florida's Secretary of State to Investigate Facebook

Getty Images

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked Florida's secretary of state to investigate Facebook on Monday based on a news article that reported the social media company gives preferential treatment to politicians, celebrities, professional athletes and other prominent people.

DeSantis cited a recent Wall Street Journal report in asking Secretary of State Laurel Lee to see if Facebook's policies violated Florida election law. The article detailed Facebook's practice of exempting high-profile users from some or all of its rules.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The newspaper reported that incumbent politicians were included on the “whitelist,” but challengers often weren't in state and local elections. That raised concerns that incumbents could be receiving preferable treatment. A Facebook spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal it addressed the problem.

“If this report is true, Facebook has put its thumb on the scale of numerous state and local races in a disturbing and concealed fashion,” DeSantis wrote to Lee.

Local

Miami Beach 1 hour ago

Women Drugged and Robbed Miami Beach Tourist, Went on Spending Spree: Cops

Broward County 3 hours ago

Man Killed in Domestic Shooting at Oakland Park Home: BSO

Facebook's communication office didn't immediately return an email Monday seeking comment on DeSantis' letter.

For months, DeSantis has criticized the influence of large social media companies. Earlier this year he signed a bill to allow the state to fine large social media sites if they deactivate a statewide politician’s account. The bill, which has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge, would have also let any Floridian sue those companies if they feel like they’ve been treated unfairly if their accounts are suspended. The state is appealing the judge's decision to block the measure.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaFacebookRon DeSantis
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us