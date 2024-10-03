Ron DeSantis

DeSantis authorizes election supervisors to make accommodations, deploys Florida guards to ports after Helene

The Florida governor said it was "unacceptable" for the dockworkers' strike across the East and Gulf coasts to affect residents who need supplies to rebuild homes and businesses.

By Briana Trujillo

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke from Manatee County on Thursday about recovery efforts that continue after Hurricane Helene.

He listed three executive actions.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The first was on lifting time restrictions on rentals, so residents who need a place to stay while they recover their homes are not limited, for instance, to 30-day periods.

The governor also authorized supervisors of elections in the hardest-hit counties, including Taylor and Manatee, to make appropriate accommodations so people are still able to vote, like how they were after Hurricane Ian.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Then, DeSantis said it was "unacceptable" for the dockworkers' strike across the East and Gulf coasts to affect residents who need supplies to rebuild homes and businesses.

"At my direction the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard will be deployed to critical ports affected to maintain order, and if possible, resume operations that would otherwise be shut down during this interruption," the governor said.

It was not immediately clear how authorities would do so, or which ports specifically he was referencing.

Local

Miami-Dade County 19 mins ago

Campaign treasurer for ex-Miami-Dade mayoral candidate accused of sex with minor

Broward County 1 hour ago

‘Irate' man attacked deputies, bit one's ear, at Pompano Beach gas station: BSO

He also said he wanted to send the message that Florida ports were open to ships not on strike.

Lastly, DeSantis said three Florida families had been evacuated overnight from North Carolina, which is also reeling from the passage of Helene. (In fact, one South Florida family was rescued by a good Samaritan helicopter pilot when they were stranded there, too.)

Helene was the third time in 13 months that a windswept stretch of Florida’s Big Bend took a direct hit from a hurricane — a one-two-three punch to a 50-mile sliver of the state’s more than 8,400 miles of coastline, first by Idalia, then Category 1 Hurricane Debby in August 2024 and then Helene.

This article tagged under:

Ron DeSantisFloridaHurricane season
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us