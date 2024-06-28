DeSantis cites Fringe Festival among reasons for cutting $32M in arts and culture grants

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered up his reasons for vetoing some $32 million in arts and culture grants while signing the state's budget earlier this month.

DeSantis was asked about the cuts at a news conference Thursday, two weeks after signing the state's $116.5 billion budget that left out funding for more than 600 arts and culture grants.

The Republican governor cited the "Fringe Festival," an annual event held in Tampa and Orlando, which he called a "sexual festival" and something taxpayer money shouldn't be going toward.

"So this is money that would go and we didn't have control over how it was being given, so you have your tax dollars being given in grants to things like the Fringe Festival, which is like a sexual festival where they're doing all this stuff and it's like how many of you think your tax dollars should go to fund that?" DeSantis said Thursday. "Not very many people would do that. And so when I see money being spent that way, I have to be the one to stand up for taxpayers and say, you know what, that is an inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars and I think the legislature needs to reevaluate how that's being done. You know, we don't need to say that somebody that's working hard is paying taxes."

The governor's veto caused disappointment from organizations throughout Florida, many of which said they rely on the grants to remain in operation.

GableStage, a funding recipient and member of South Florida's theatre community, said DeSantis' veto could have long-lasting impacts.

"The governor's veto of arts and cultural funding is a disappointing decision with long-lasting consequences. By slashing support for these vital institutions, he's damaging our economic future," GableStage Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport said in a statement. "Nonprofit arts and culture organizations contributed $2 billion to our state's economy in 2022, and his actions will significantly impact organizations that make our communities better places to live and work."

In signing this year's budget, DeSantis said he focused on other priorities, like funding for education, law enforcement, disaster preparedness, economic development and environmental conservation.

DeSantis ended up vetoing nearly $950 million in spending that had been approved by lawmakers in March.

"I can go to you and say, hey, we've got a very small budget compared to our state's population. We have a low tax burden and all this, but this transportation, these roads are important. I can sell that. Education is important. I can sell that. Preserving our natural resource is important. I can sell that. I can't sell the Fringe Festival to taxpayers, nor would I want to try to sell the Fringe Festival to taxpayers," DeSantis said.