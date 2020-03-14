DeSantis Confirms Evidence of ‘Community Spread’ for Broward COVID-19 Cases

Governor DeSantis confirmed that there was evidence of "community spread" for some cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida Saturday afternoon.

During a press conference at Florida's Emergency Operations Center, the Governor said the spread was linked to three separate cases in Broward County.

Health officials confirmed 77 cases of COVID-19 that are linked to Florida in some way. 70 of those cases are Florida residents - 64 of which occurred within the state.

Broward is responsible for over a third of Florida cases. According to the governor, 24 Broward cases have been confirmed. He says 11 of those cases are linked to international travel.

Those numbers could be growing everyday, as the governor hinted at results being released at a slower pace with commercial testing underway. Cases will be reported to Florida's department of health, but those results could go public before the state is made aware.

On Friday, the governor said he would activate the National Guard to help with a massive ramp-up in testing for the new coronavirus. The state was purchasing kits that allow for testing up to 625,000 people to get a better handle on where people were infected. About 40% of the kits have already been obtained.

DeSantis also mentioned domestic travel as a cause for many Florida cases. He said quite a few cases were related to New York, and made mention of flights between New York and Fort Lauderdale.

The governor even went so far as to ask the White House to consider domestic flights from areas with a high number of confirmed cases when speaking about travel restrictions.

Earlier in the week, DeSantis suspended all visitations to nursing homes in Broward County.

The suspension has made some changes to Florida's upcoming primary election.

Florida's Secretary of State, Laurel Lee, announced some voting locations located near nursing homes have been changed in response to the spread of the virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.