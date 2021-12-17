DeSantis Announces New COVID-19 Drug Will Be Available to Floridians

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that a new monoclonal antibody treatment for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination will be available for Floridians soon.

DeSantis was joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo in a news conference in Ocala as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Last week, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca's antibody drug called Evusheld for adults and children 12 and older whose immune systems haven't responded adequately to COVID-19 vaccines or have a history of severe allergic reactions to the shots.

The news conference comes as daily COVID-19 cases in Florida have more than tripled in just the past few days. More than 6,800 were reported Wednesday, the most since Sept. 24, according to the CDC.

With the rise in cases and questions to be answered about the omicron variant, Miami-Dade County reinstated an emergency order requiring hospitals to report the numbers of COVID-19 cases treated each day and the availability of hospital beds.

