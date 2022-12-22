DeSantis Declares Broward School Board Member-Elect's Seat ‘Vacant,' Announces Replacement

On the day a Broward school board member-elect was to be sworn in, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared his seat "vacant" and announced his replacement over issues involving a decades-old felony conviction.

Rod Velez, who won the District 1 seat in November, had not been sworn in yet due to the felony conviction when he was a teenager. Although voters knew about the conviction during the general election, there was pending issue regarding the restoration of his rights.

“I’ve been advised by my attorneys to not say much right now but I’ll have my day, I’ll have my own swearing-in soon," Velez said in November. "I look forward to that."

However, on Thursday, DeSantis issued an executive order stating that "per Florida Statutes, a vacancy in office occurs 'upon the refusal of the person elected or appointed to accept the office,' and that a vacancy in office shall occur 'upon the failure of a person elected or appointed to office to qualify for office within 30 days from the commencement of the term of office.'"

Because 30 days have passed since the commencement of the term of office for Broward County School Board District 1, and no one had taken office within that time period, DeSantis declared that a vacancy exists on the school board and he would fill the seat in compliance with the law.

DeSantis went on to announce Thursday that he has tapped Daniel Foganholi to take Velez’s place on the board.

Foganholi, of Coral Springs, is currently the Director of Strategic Partnerships for the Brazilian American Coalition.

Foganholi also just finished a short term as a school board member for District 5 after being sworn-in in May to replace Dr. Rosalind Osgood, who was elected to the Florida State Senate.