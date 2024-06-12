South Florida

DeSantis declares state of emergency for Miami-Dade and Broward due to flooding

South Florida was slammed by severe weather on Wednesday, leading to a rare flash flood emergency being issued as more than a foot of rain fell in some areas, causing major flooding

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday for Miami-Dade, Broward and other Florida counties due to the heavy rain that inundated the area.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the rainfall and flooding has affected and may continue to impact the operational capability of critical infrastructure, including major interstates, state and county roadways, airports, schools, and other critical infrastructure throughout these counties," DeSantis said in the declaration. "Additional rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecasted for South Florida for the next several days which will further exacerbate ongoing flood conditions over already impacted and vulnerable metropolitan areas."

The state of emergency includes Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties, which were also experiencing wet weather.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also declared a state of emergency for the county, while Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis declared one for the city.

