DeSantis projected to take second place in Iowa's caucuses

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was expected to finish second in the Iowa caucuses behind former President Donald Trump, NBC News projected late Monday.

DeSantis finished a distant second to Trump and was projected to finish slightly ahead of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The DeSantis campaign released a statement as most major news organizations projected Trump the winner.

"It is absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote. The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet," DeSantis Communications Director Andrew Romeo said.

DeSantis and Haley are competing to emerge as the top alternative to the former president.

Haley hopes to compete vigorously in New Hampshire, where she hopes to be more successful with the state’s independent voters heading into the Jan. 23 primary. DeSantis is heading to New Hampshire on Tuesday after a stop in South Carolina, a conservative stronghold where the Feb. 24 contest could prove pivotal.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson were also on the ballot in Iowa, as was former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who suspended his campaign last week.