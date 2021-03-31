DeSantis Proposing $1,000 Bonuses for Florida's Public School Teachers, Principals

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing $1,000 bonuses for all of the state's public school principals and full-time classroom teachers.

Speaking at a news conference in Palm Harbor Wednesday, DeSantis said he wants $216 million set aside to provide the bonuses, which would go to more than 3,600 principals and nearly 180,000 teachers for grades pre-K through 12th.

DeSantis said the bonuses are for the hard work educators have done to make in-person learning available to students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our Florida teachers and school principals have put student success first throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

The bonuses would be in addition to teacher raises DeSantis is seeking, he said.

DeSantis has proposed similar bonuses for first responders.