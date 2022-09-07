DeSantis Proposing More Toll Relief on Florida Roadways

Florida commuters could potentially save hundreds of dollars under a new toll relief proposal from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis unveiled his new proposal during a news conference in Miami Wednesday afternoon.

Last month, DeSantis announced the launch of "SunPass Savings," a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The new proposal would apply to any commuter who uses a transponder and accrues a certain amount of tolls at facilities throughout the state.

DeSantis didn't give specifics on the program but said it would impact about 750,000 commuters and could save the average commuter about $550 over the course of a year.