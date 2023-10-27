DeSantis reaffirms opposition to red flag law as Maine's gun control laws under spotlight

Every time there’s a mass shooting event, the Parkland victims feel it.

“We know the sadness and the pain of that sudden loss and we certainly send our sympathies out to the families,” said Tony Montalto, whose daughter, Gina, was among the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

Police think the suspected shooter in Maine threatened a military base and was sent to a mental health facility in July.

“That should’ve triggered the yellow flag law and he should’ve been separated from his weapons,” said Sen. Susan Collins, (R) Maine.

That state’s yellow flag law requires a psychiatric evaluation before firearms can be removed, adding a time-consuming step that does not exist in Florida. If the suspect had lived in Florida, law enforcement authorities could have asked a judge for an extreme risk protection order to take away his guns for up to a year. That’s how the process works for anyone reported as acting erratically or making threats.

Montalto’s apolitical group, Stand With Parkland, strongly supports red flag laws.

“If we had something nationally it would be uniform throughout the nation so someone couldn’t cross state lines and be able to purchase a firearm when they couldn’t purchase one in their home state,” Montalto said.

Then-governor Rick Scott signed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act into law just weeks after the Parkland tragedy had occurred. It raised the legal age to buy guns to 21, established a three-day mandatory waiting period, and established the process to obtain and use extreme risk protection orders.

“Which in the following five and a half years, has been used over 12,000 times, with a number that large, we know that we’ve saved lives along the way,” Montalto said.

Thursday night on CNN, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the tragedy in Maine does not change his stance, he does not support the concept.

“Do you think red flag laws are effective generally?” asked show host Kaitlan Collins.

“I don’t think there’s data to suggest the red flag laws have been effective, I think it’s anecdotal when people say this or that,” DeSantis replied.

The governor said as president, he would not sign a national red flag law because he thinks it violates Second Amendment rights. DeSantis supports involuntarily committing people, like the suspect in Maine, to mental health facilities.

“So instead of taking someone’s guns away you think putting someone in an institution is the solution to what we saw happen in Maine, is that right?” Collins asked.

“If he was institutionalized he would not have been able to commit this offense, 100 percent, that goes without saying,” DeSantis said.

Montalto said the Constitution enshrines more than one right to Americans.

“It talks about securing the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity, that was denied, that right was denied to my family,” Montalto explained, saying public safety is the government’s most important obligation.