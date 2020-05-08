DeSantis Says Barber Shops, Salons Can Open Across Most Florida Counties

In a tweet posted Friday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that counties in Florida who are in the first phase of reopening will allow barber shops, hair and nail salons to reopen starting Monday, May 11th. This excludes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

"We are ready to get back to work and make some money!" exclaims J. Henry, owner of a barber shop in downtown Orlando, in the video from DeSantis's tweet.

Here’s a major announcement from my friend J Henry, owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop in downtown Orlando. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KnXFaMRVns — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 8, 2020

"I know everyone is happy to come out and support the barber shops, but we want to continue to keep one thing in mind: safety is always first," Henry says.

The video does not specify what guidelines for capacity or safety measures will be in place in the salons and shops that open, and DeSantis has not yet released the official executive order for the move. Henry merely suggests that masks and gloves will be worn, and appointments will be by booking only.

Due to their high infection rates, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach are the only three counties being excluded from phase one of re-openings.

At a virtual press conference Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said officials had agreed on a target date of May 18th to reopen certain businesses.

Gimenez said the decision came after meeting with state and federal officials, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and is based off the continued decline of patients in hosptials and the percentage of positives that come from tests being given.

He specified that such businesses as movie theaters as well as beaches would not be a part of the first reopenings. It remains unknown whether barber shops and hair and nail salons will be part of the initial phase or not.