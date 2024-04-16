Gov. DeSantis signs bill that provides free swimming lessons to Florida children

Gov. DeSantis signed legislation (SB 544) Monday that gives access to free swimming lessons to Florida children.

The law will require the state Department of Health to establish a network of swimming lesson providers to participate in a swimming lesson voucher program.

The program will cover the costs of lessons for families with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which, for instance, would be $60,000 for a family of four.

To be eligible, families will need to have one or more children 4-years-old or younger.

The voucher program will be funded by $500,000 included in the bill.

The bill was filed on Nov. 20, 2023, aiming to increase water safety in Florida.

The Swimming Lesson Voucher Program was introduced by Republican Sen. Travis Hutson of District 7 and will take effect on July 1, 2024.