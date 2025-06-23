Florida

DeSantis signs bill to change condominium-safety laws following deadly Surfside collapse

The governor is speaking at a press conference is being held at Island Way Grill, 20 Island Way.

By NBC6 and News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that would change condominium-safety laws passed after the 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside that killed 98 people.

The wide-ranging bill (HB 913) was approved unanimously by the House and Senate.

DeSantis made revising condo laws one of his top priorities of this year’s legislative session.

The law, which will take effect July 1, extends by one year the deadline for structural-integrity studies, which currently must be completed by Dec. 31.

Florida
