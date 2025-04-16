Ron DeSantis

DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of killing women in Florida, California

Glen Edward Rogers, 62, is set to die by lethal injection May 15 at Florida State Prison near the city of Starke

By Associated Press

A man convicted of killing two women, one in Florida and another in California, has been scheduled for execution in Florida under a death warrant signed Tuesday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the fifth this year.

Glen Edward Rogers, 62, is set to die by lethal injection May 15 at Florida State Prison near the city of Starke.

Rogers was convicted in 1997 and sentenced to death for the murder of Tina Marie Cribbs. The two were seen leaving a Gibsonton, Florida, bar together in November 1995. The woman was found stabbed to death in a hotel bathroom two days later.

Glen Edward Rogers
Glen Edward Rogers

Rogers received another death sentence in California in 1999. He met Sandra Gallagher at a Van Nuys, California, bar in September 1995. Her badly burned corpse was found in her truck a day later near Rogers' apartment.

Rogers is also suspected in several other homicides throughout the United States.

Three other executions have taken place in Florida this year, with a fourth upcoming May 1, all by lethal injection.

On March 20, Edward James, 63, was executed for killing an 8-year-old girl and her grandmother in 1993. James Dennis Ford, 64, was put to death Feb. 13 for the 1997 murders of a married couple while out on a fishing trip. Earlier this month, Michael Tanzi, 48, died by lethal injection April 8 for kidnapping and murdering a woman in the Florida Keys in 2000.

Gulf War Army veteran Jeffrey Hutchinson, 59, is set to die by lethal injection May 1. He's convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children with a shotgun.

