DeSantis Signs ‘Greyson's Law' Bill Aimed at Protecting Kids During Custody Battles

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill aimed at protecting the safety of children caught in custody battles.

"Greyson's Law" will require courts to consider threats against ex-partners or spouses when deciding child visitation and custody.

DeSantis signed the bill Thursday. It goes into effect July 1.

The law is named for Greyson Kessler, a 4-year-old Broward child who was killed by his father in a 2021 murder-suicide in Fort Lauderdale.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Greyson's mother had feared for her son's safety when she sought an emergency order asking police to pick the child up, but she was denied.

Greyson's Law, which was filed in Tallahassee, would protect children who are in danger of parental harm. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports

"I’m so thankful that the lawmakers in Florida are seeing the need and making it possible to help other families to keep their children safe. I really wish something like this existed when I was seeking help; but if this can help even just one child, then it’s worth the fight," Greyson's mother, Ali Kessler, said in a statement. "Greyson’s name will live on forever, and I know this had to have been for some reason. I always knew that he was destined to do great things. This is just the beginning, though there’s still a lot more reform that needs to happen in our family courts. But this is a good start."