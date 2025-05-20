Ron DeSantis

DeSantis signs trespassing bill after unruly fans crashed 2024 Copa America final

The 2024 Copa America final, an international soccer match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, was delayed nearly 90 minutes as thousands of fans without tickets rushed past security.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed eight bills, including a trespassing measure that takes aim at unruly sports fans and a bill that will allow wine to be sold in more containers.

The trespassing bill (HB 1447) includes third-degree felony charges for people who, without authorization, enter or remain in ticketed events of more than 5,000 people.

The law, which took effect immediately, was crafted in response to the 2024 Copa America final, an international soccer match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens that was delayed nearly 90 minutes as thousands of fans without tickets rushed past security.

More than two dozen people, including the head of the Colombian Soccer Federation and his son, were arrested when out-of-control crowds breached security gates to watch the game between Argentina and Colombia. A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of fans with tickets who were denied entry.

A mother and her sons who flew from San Francisco to Miami for the match were among those who never made it to their seats.

Meanwhile, the wine bill (SB 578), which will take effect July 1, will allow the sale of wine in any container of 5.16 gallons. Current law limits such 5.16-gallon sales to reusable containers.

