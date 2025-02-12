DeSantis announces boating initiatives as Miami International Boat Show kicks off

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Wednesday about the Florida boating industry shortly before kicking off the Miami International Boat Show.

From the Miami Beach Convention Center, DeSantis spoke about some initiatives coming out of his office, including the Boater Freedom initiative, which would preserve the right of boaters to buy gas-powered vessels and preemptively ban requiring boaters to buy electric boats.

DeSantis also called for a sales tax holiday on marine fuel from Memorial Day weekend to Independence Day.

"We think it's a way to save our boaters and our anglers a lot of money on fuel for their vessels," the governor said. "We're going to keep doing what we can to make Florida great for boating and for fishing, support a really critical industry."

The boat show, which will run until Feb. 16, is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of attendees. According to organizers, the event brings in nearly $1 billion in revenue.

At the show, there will be 1,000 plus exhibiting brands and over 1,000 vessels will be showcased.

As part of the event, there are five other locations where guests can gaze and learn about the luxury vessels that will be displayed, which include Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina and Superyacht Miami at Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.