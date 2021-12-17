Florida

DeSantis, Surgeon General Speaking in Ocala as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday in Ocala with Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

The briefing begins at 10:30 a.m. at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The news conference comes as daily COVID-19 cases in Florida have more than tripled in just the past few days. More than 6,800 were reported Wednesday, the most since Sept. 24, according to the CDC.

With the rise in cases and questions to be answered about the omicron variant, Miami-Dade County reinstated an emergency order requiring hospitals to report the numbers of COVID-19 cases treated each day and the availability of hospital beds.

