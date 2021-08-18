DeSantis to Hold News Conference With Emergency Officials in Pembroke Pines

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak at a news conference Wednesday in Pembroke Pines with officials from the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

DeSantis will be joined by FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and FDEM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke at C.B. Smith Park. The conference is set to begin at 1:25 p.m.

DeSantis has been flying around the state promoting a monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron in an attempt to decrease hospitalizations in Florida.

DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — ramped up the call for Floridians to seek out monoclonal antibody treatments in August as coronavirus cases spiked. He’s held news conferences at treatment sites and a Tampa hospital touting the effectiveness of the drug if people receive treatment soon after testing positive.

“Early treatment with these monoclonal antibodies – Regeneron and others – have proven to radically reduce the chances that somebody ends up being hospitalized,” DeSantis said Monday at a treatment site in Orlando. “Reducing hospital admissions has got to be a top priority.”