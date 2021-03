Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to host a press conference in Palm Harbor close to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, DeSantis spoke at a conference in Naples, announcing the proposal of a $106 million civics education initiative for Florida's public schools.

The initiative would support civics literacy and education for students and would give $3,000 bonuses to teachers who complete training and earn a "Florida Civics Seal of Excellence," DeSantis said.