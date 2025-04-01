WATCH LIVE: DeSantis and first lady hold conference in Tallahassee

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis are holding a press conference Tuesday in Tallahassee.

The conference is taking place at the Florida Capitol.

On Monday, DeSantis spoke in Orlando to reiterate his proposal to eliminate property taxes.

"Of all the taxes impacting Floridians, property taxes are the most significant," DeSantis said. "I can tell you that when people talk to me about taxes, 99% talk about property taxes."

DeSantis said he's hoping for a constitutional amendment to be placed on the 2026 Florida ballot that will allow for the elimination of property taxes.

According to DeSantis, if the amendment passes, there would be approximately $1,000 in savings per household.