DeSantis to Request Major Disaster Declaration in Response to Historic Fort Lauderdale Flooding

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday he will request a Major Disaster Declaration for Broward County due to the catastrophic impacts of unprecedented flooding in Fort Lauderdale.

The announcement comes 10 days after heavy rainfall caused historic flooding that damaged countless homes and left residents reeling in the devastation.

If granted by the White House, a Major Disaster Declaration will provide a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure damaged by the floods.

DeSantis' request comes after Florida Democrats criticized his response time and claimed he went missing in action while people in Broward County suffered.

On Friday, Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick issued a statement urging DeSantis to make the request in the wake of flooding.

“Recent flooding has wreaked havoc across Florida’s 20th Congressional District, flooding our streets and displacing hundreds of families,” said Cherfilus-McCormick in a statement. "While we are slowly returning to a sense of normalcy, we need help, and we need it fast. I call on Governor Ron DeSantis to request a federal emergency declaration from President Biden so that Broward County can get the resources it desperately needs. Our communities cannot wait any longer.”

On Monday, Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie requested Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) teams deploy to Broward County for in-person PDAs.

Joint State & Federal Teams have been in the field conducting damage assessments in impacted flood areas since Wednesday, April 19th and are estimated to complete physical assessments this weekend.

Teams have assessed more than 1,300 homes and identified over 1,000 with major damages.

On Wednesday, April 12, the National Weather Service in Miami issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the areas of Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood.

The heaviest rainfall was observed in Broward County, with 25.91 inches of rain measured at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a record for the state.

In addition to the extensive flooding, the National Weather Service in Miami confirmed areas of damage were consistent with two tornadoes in Broward County.

One tornado in Dania Beach produced metal siding and roof damage through a mobile home park, and the second tornado caused tree damage near West Hollywood.

Nearly a week later, crews were still removing water and trash from flooded Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods that were bombarded by historic rainfall.

Watch side-by-side drone footage showing a once-flooded street in Fort Lauderdale exactly one week after the record-setting rainfall that overwhelmed Broward County.

South Florida drivers were still encountering long lines and empty pumps days after the flooding led to disruptions in fuel distribution.

Residents assessed the damages to their homes and businesses and are slowly picking up the pieces to rebuild their lives.

In response to the significant flooding, DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $5 million available for businesses impacted by the historic floods.

Businesses in Broward County, including sole proprietors, are eligible to apply.