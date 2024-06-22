DeSantis vetoes bill banning drivers from cruising in left lanes

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a bill that would have prevented motorists from cruising in the left lanes of highways.

DeSantis’ office announced Friday night that he had signed 14 bills from this year’s legislative session and vetoed three.

HB 317 would have prevented drivers from cruising in left lanes of highways with at least two lanes and speed limits of at least 65 mph.

The bill included exemptions for drivers passing other motorists, preparing to exit, turning from left lanes or being directed to left lanes by officers or traffic-control devices.

In a veto letter, DeSantis said the bill was “too broad” and that it could result in motorists “being pulled over, ticketed, and fined for driving in the furthest left lane even if they are not impeding the flow of traffic of if there are few or no other cars in the immediate area.”

DeSantis added that the measure, which was unanimously approved by the Senate and drew only three dissenting votes in the House, could “potentially increase congestion in Florida’s urban areas as drivers may decide to not utilize the furthest left-hand lane at all for fear of being ticketed.”