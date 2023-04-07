DeSantis Vows to Take Action to Void Reedy Creek Deal With Disney

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't done duking it out with Disney.

In a news conference Friday in Ocala, DeSantis said he's ready to take more action against the entertainment giant in a battle that's been going on for a year now.

The governor said he will seek legislative action to void an agreement that gives Disney World extensive control over the development of the district that oversees its theme park property in central Florida.

DeSantis recently signed legislation that seemingly handed control of the district to a board appointed by the governor. But Disney created a loophole that allows it to keep the majority of its power for decades to come, rendering the new board mostly toothless.

The company’s move gives Disney power to plan and develop areas near the theme parks, weakening the new district’s power over Disney before DeSantis’ appointees even took office.

The governor has since ordered an investigation into the legality of Disney’s former board.

In Ocala, he signaled state lawmakers may use this legislative session to fight Disney.

“There will be additional legislative action taken in Tallahassee that will nullify what they tried to do at the 11th hour and then potentially arm the board with the ability to make sure that this is run appropriately," he said.

The governor did not go into specifics Friday but did mention Thursday in Michigan that some of the options on the table include imposing hotel taxes and road tolls.