Desperate Families Search for Missing Loved Ones After Surfside Condo Collapse

As a massive search-and-rescue effort continues following the collapse of a 12-story condo building in Surfside, family members are desperately searching for missing loved ones.

Jenny Urgelles said she's been trying to reach her parents, Ray and Mercy Urgelles, since 5:30 a.m.

"I can't believe that this is actually happening," Urgelles said. "My emotions are I'm upset, I'm sad, I just feel like it's like waves of emotion that I'm going through right now. You see the photos [of the collapse] and they're so awful."

Jenny Urgelles said her parents had been living in the condo building at 8777 Collins Avenue for seven years. She's been contacting local area hospitals and making multiple calls to try to find her parents whereabouts.

Soriya Cohen is looking for her husband, Dr. Brad Cohen, and her brother, both of whom are missing following the collapse.

Dr. Brad Cohen is an orthopedic surgeon, his wife said.

Eduardo Garcia, a resident of the condo building who lived on the 9th floor, is also missing. Family members said his wife and daughter are in the hospital with serious injuries.

Garcia's father-in-law said his wife and 16-year-old daughter are expected to make it, but have critical leg injuries and internal organ injuries.

Six-year-old Sofia Núñez Galfrasco and her two dads, Fabian Núñez and Andres Galfrasco, have also been reported missing following the collapse.

Family members of Julio Cesar Velasquez, 67, Angela Maria Velasquez, 60, and Theresa Velasquez, 36, are also asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward.

Pictured below is Theresa Velasquez.

Anyone looking for a missing loved one is asked to call 305 614-1819.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is asking those who live at the Champlain Towers South to fill out a "Wellness Check Form" in an effort to locate all tenants.

